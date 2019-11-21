Chinese man convicted after his dogs attack his house help

A Chinese businessman whose four ferocious dogs attacked his house help at Tema has been fined GH¢96 by an Accra Circuit Court.

Lizhuang Zhang will in default serve a year’s imprisonment.

Zhang is also to pay GH¢5,000 as compensation to mitigate the cost of the medical expenses of the victim, Shaniel Owusu.

Zhang charged for allowing ferocious dogs to be at large, pleaded guilty at the last sitting and sentence was deferred to Tuesday.

His mother in law, Xing Sullian who asked the victim to open the gate for Zhang’s wife and driver was also charged with causing harm.

Sullian was however absent in court.

Zhang who is said to be outside the country when the incident happened has paid some medical bills of the victim.

Ms Owusu, the victim initial medical report from the Ridge Hospital showed that she had multiple sutured scars on the left elbow, thigh, buttocks, shoulder, abdomen and chest.

She is currently receiving further treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

Chief Inspector Agatha Asantewaa, who led the prosecution, narrated that Zhang and Sullian are both Chinese nationals residing in the same house at Tema Community 12.

Chief Inspector Asantewaa said Zhang and his wife have four dogs and they have employed Ms Owusu as their house help.

She said in October 28, last year, at about 2000 hours, the complainant and the victim in the matter was in their room when they heard Zhang’ wife and driver coming home.

She said on reaching the house, Sullian asked the victim to go and open the gate for Zhang’s wife and the driver.

Prosecution said as soon as the victim opened the gate, the four dogs attacked her and they bit her several times resulting in various degrees of injuries all over her body.

The Prosecution said the victim was rushed to Narh Bita Hospital at Community Four where she was admitted.

On November 17, last year, the house help who was not being fairly treated left the house to her family house at Amasaman.

Prosecution said on November 23, last year, the complainant reported the matter to the Police at Community 11 and a medical report form was issued to her. The victim then sought medical attention at the Ridge Hospital.

According to prosecution, Zhang was not in the country when the incident happened hence he could not assist in investigations.

She said on December 17, last year the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department arrested the two accused persons following a petition.

Prosecution said the victim is still receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

Source: GNA