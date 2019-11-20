Ghana government urged to develop credible monitoring system for agriculture

Mr Ibrahim Akalbila, Coordinator of the Ghana Trade and Livelihood Coalition, has urged government to develop credible policies to monitor and evaluate agricultural systems to provide reliable data on its performance.

Mr Akalbila, said such a policy would help to analyse government’s performance for sustainable agriculture programmes to enhance food security in the country.

He made the call in Tamale during a training workshop for Media practitioners on gender responsive budgeting.

The event was to train the Journalists on how to report on gender responsive budgeting to enable them develop interest in the subject area and do extensive reporting on.

According to him, government should empower the youth, Women and Person’s With Disability to acquire the skills for farming, which he said would promote government’s special programme “the Planting for Food and Jobs”.

Mr Akalbila noted that as part of the Planting for Food and Job programme, government should create avenues to promote and market farmers and farm produce to sustain interest and encourage more young people to venture into the agriculture sector, which he said would promote the economic wellbeing of the farmers.

He stated that most of the farmers in the rural areas had no access to subsidised fertilizers and some also rejected the seeds being provided by the government claiming it did not meet their target desires and said such issues popping up from PFJ ought to be addressed with intensity to bring sanity into the area.

Source: GNA