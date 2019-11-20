Ali-Nakyea to deliver 7th National Development Forum Lecture

Mr Abdallah Ali-Nakyea, Managing Partner of Ali-Nakyea and Associates, and a renowned international expert in

taxation and legal accountancy, is to deliver the keynote address at the Seventh National Development Forum public lecture in Accra on Wednesday, November 20.

A statement signed by Mrs Akosua D. Ntim Sekyere, Public Relations Officer, National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Forum, which was being organised by the Commission would be on the theme “Confronting the Menace of Corruption in Ghana”.

It said the issue of corruption in Ghana had been extensively discussed on diverse platforms and in the media and views about the nature, extent, causes and effects had been conveyed.

“While countless attempts have been made by successive governments to tackle corruption, there is a general sense that corruption is becoming more pervasive and remains very much a part of our lives,” it stated.

“The Commission, over the last six months of the fora, has engaged with stakeholders from diverse segments of society on the future of Ghana.”

It noted that while efforts were geared towards building a solidly developed nation, at 100 years, the menace of corruption, straddling every facet of our lives—including political, economic, environment, professional ethos, culture, traditions, habits and practices, raises concern that the attainment of Ghana’s long-term Development Agenda would be elusive, should we fail to tackle corruption in all its forms.

It said the forum would consider the fundamental question of how Ghanaians would build the desired nation state that would be driven by high standards of ethics and integrity.

The statement said the Forum sought to elicit continuous and active engagement with the citizenry and engender a hopeful people who would critically assess the current situation and proffer creative and effective solutions to respond to the general malaise towards corruption.

It said the last forum for the year would look at, “Towards Sustainable Sanitation Management in Ghana”; and this was scheduled for 19 December 2019.

It said the forum would stream live on JoyNews (Facebook), NDPC Ghana (Facebook), and @ndpcghana (Twitter).

It said ideas, questions and comments on the theme might be sent to either of the social media handles or by Whatsapp to: 0540-960-315.

Source: GNA