High Court denies Agordzo bail

The Accra High Court has on Monday refused a bail application by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo on charges of plans to destabilize the country.

Mr Martin Kpebu, counsel for the accused filed the application for bail at the High Court in the case pending before an Accra Magistrate Court.

The defence counsel told the Court presided over by Justice George Buadi that the suspect had no intention to carry out the said crime, stating that Dr Agordzo in a lecture said the rate of unemployment in the country had to be curbed to avoid a situation which was similar to that of the Arab spring.

The Court heard that ACP Dr Agordzo contributed an amount of GH¢2,000.00 to the “Take Action Group,” a Non-Governmental Organisation to support an outreach Programme held at Agbogbloshie in Accra.

Mr Kpebu pleaded with the Court to grant him bail because he is a senior Police Officer who is not a flight risk and would appear before the court whenever he was required to do so.

Madam Hilda Craig, a Senior State Attorney opposed the application saying that due to his status in the Police service, he could interfere with investigations when he was granted bail.

She disagreed with defence counsel that his client was not actively involved in the alleged destabilization plan, citing that when Dr Agordzo was on Peace Keeping Mission outside the country, he interacted with Dr Mac-Palm the founder and brain behind the “Take Action Group”.

The Court said that the bail application was premature and refused it.

Dr Agordzo is alleged to have incited members of the “Take Action Ghana” to demonstrate and do acts that would destabilised the government.

He was also alleged to have assisted the group with money to facilitate the organisation of the intended action to destabilize government.

The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) said ACP Agordzo again drafted a speech to be delivered on the day in question.

ACP Agordzo has been remanded together with nine others including military officers, among others for allegedly planning to destabilize the State.

Source: GNA