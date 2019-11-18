Let’s think outside the box to turn around GBC’s fortunes – DG

Professor Amin Alhassan, the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) at the weekend, tasked Directors and staff of the Corporation to promote team work and think “outside the box” to turn around and enhance the fortunes of the state Broadcaster.

“The GBC is not in competition with any private radio or television station in the country because our mandate is different, and we expect you to generate solid national content production so as to turn our fortunes around”, he said.

Speaking at a Directors conference of the Corporation at Abesim, near Sunyani, Prof. Alhassan regretted some of the regional offices and operations of the GBC had become liabilities due to non-performance of some key staff.

He indicated that content gathering and production were keys to the successes of the Corporation, and advised workers to be innovative enough and change their mind-set from the normal way of doing things to produce and maintain 24-hour channel of quality local contents.

Prof. Alhassan observed that considering the level of qualifications, directors and staff had the capacity and ability to improve on the financial position of the Corporation.

The Director General indicated the regional offices were the strength and pillars of the GBC, and staff were expected to improve on their performances, as Management worked hard to improve on their condition of service.

As a state Broadcaster, Prof. Alhassan tasked reporters of the corporation, especially regional correspondents to do much, and write more compelling stories to improve on GBC’s output in news gathering and dissemination.

Source: GNA