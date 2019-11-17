MTN Ghana adjudged Overall Best Performing Company in Ghana

Scancom Limited (MTN Ghana) has been adjudged the Number One Company of the Year for the second consecutive year at the 18th Edition of the Ghana Club 100 Awards held in Accra.

The telecom company was also adjudged the highest taxpayer for the Discretionary Awards Category.

KOSMOS Energy Ghana took the Second Best Company Award while the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) Limited placed third.

It was on the theme: “Sustainable Agriculture: The Bedrock of Ghana’s Industrial Drive,” which brought together captains of industry, policy makers, ministers of State, traditional leaders and the Diplomatic Community.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the Guest of Honour while Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados was the Special Guest of Honour.

The dignitaries included Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Allan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ernest Gyedu Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, and Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager of the Ghana News Agency.

The Ghana Club 100 Awards is organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), annually, to recognise the 100 best performing companies in the country for their contributions towards the growth of the economy.

President Akufo-Addo presented the Number One Company Award to Mr Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN.

In a brief address, he re-affirmed his Government’s commitment to supporting the private sector to thrive, saying; “We want to do whatever we can to make sure the private sector flourishes and develops Ghana”.

“So count on the support of this government for whatever you’re doing. Our hearts and minds are clear. We want you to succeed because when you succeed, government succeeds,” the President said.

Mr Koranteng, on his part, expressed appreciation to the Board, Management and staff of the MTN Ghana for their hard work and dedication to duty, and said the Award was dedicated to the Company’s loyal customers and clients.

He pledged MTN’s commitment towards the socio-economic development of the nation and to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr Koranteng said the company would continue to collaborate with government and all other relevant stakeholders to provide stellar services to its cherished subscribers nationwide.

Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, in his welcome address, said the Ghana Club 100 Awards was instituted in 1998, which had built a reputation as a credible system for ranking the top 100 performing private companies in Ghana.

This aims at encouraging and nurturing them to develop locally and internationally, to compete favourably on the global markets.

The awards, he said, recognised the contributions of companies in information and communication technology, agriculture, manufacturing, oral health, financial services and the manufacturing sector.

It sees new entrants emerging every year in the top 100 companies, which shows how the Ghanaian economy is growing and diversifying.

Source: GNA