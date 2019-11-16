Samsung introduces Galaxy Fold smartphone onto the Ghanaian market

Samsung, on Thursday in Accra, introduced its latest premium smartphone, “Galaxy Fold,” which is the first foldable device of the brand onto the Ghanaian market to serve the digital needs of target customers.

The smartphone, which is 4.6 inch in length when closed and 7.3 inch when opened offers a unique way to multitask, watch videos, play games, and do other things, bringing new experiences and possibilities to customers.

Galaxy Fold brings together material, engineering and display innovations, developed over eight years following the debut of Samsung’s first flexible display prototype in 2011.

Ms Dudu Mokholo, the Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Central Africa, explained that the smartphone could be used for one-handed calls, texts, endless multitasking and higher quality viewing on larger mobile display for presentations, digital magazines, movies, and AR content.

“We created Galaxy Fold for those that want to experience what a premium foldable device can do, beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone.”

She said even though folding was a more intuitive motion and difficult innovation to deliver, Samsung invented a new polymer layer and created a display around 50 percent thinner than the typical smartphone display to make folding easy.

Mr Tetteh Akornor, the Head of Marketing and Retail, Samsung Ghana, said the smartphone opens smoothly and naturally, like a book, and closes flat and compact with a satisfying click.

He explained that to achieve this, Samsung engineered a sophisticated hinge with multiple interlocking gears housed in a hidden enclosure for a seamless and elegant look.

The phone can open up to three active apps simultaneously on the main display to surf, text, work, watch and share without losing a beat, he added.

Mr Akornor disclosed that Samsung worked with Google and the Android developer community to ensure that apps and services were available for the Galaxy Fold’s unique experience.

“Samsung equipped Galaxy Fold with a high-powered, next-generation AP chipset and 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage with PC-like performance as well as six different cameras on the phone.”

He said the smartphone also has a sophisticated dual battery system, which is capable of charging itself and a second device simultaneously via wireless PowerShare, while connected to a regular charger.

Currently, the smartphone is up for sale at ₵12,999 across the country.

Samsung Electronics Company Limited inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies.

The company is redefining the world of Televisions, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, cameras, digital appliances, printers, medical equipment, network systems and semiconductor and LED solutions.

Source: GNA