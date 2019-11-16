Ghana to send 120 nurses to Barbados – Ministry

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed that 120 nurses out of 598 applicants would be selected for the two years contract at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Ministry together with officials from Barbados have conducted series of interviews for 150 short listed applicants following the announcement for interested Ghanaians nurses to apply for nursing jobs in Barbados.

The interviews begun from Monday, November 10 to Friday November 15.

Mr Elorm Ametepe, Public Relations Officer in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said 598 nurses applied for the opportunity out of which 150 of them were shortlisted for the interview.

He said out of this number 120 would be selected to work in various sectors of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the Island Nation.

“The final number of nurses to be engaged was not reached solely by the Ministry but in consultation with representatives and the Government of Barbados,” he said.

He said the total number would include 12 Cardiac Care Nurses, 21 Critical Care Nurses, eight Emergency Room Nurses, six Operating Theatre Nurses, three Ophthalmic Nurses and 70 Registered General Nurses.

The initiative came to the fore when President Nana Akufo-Addo in June paid a day’s working visit to the Carribean Island and held bilateral talks with Mia Amor Mottley, the Barbados Prime Minister, where she expressed the need for Ghanaian nurses to solve its shortage of professional nurses in hospitals.

Source: GNA