Ghana Police to construct 70 operational centres

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) will commence the construction of 70 prefabricated operational centres to improve policing in 2020 towards ensuring peace the peace of the nation before, during and after the general election.

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, who made the announcement when he presented the 2020 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament, on Wednesday, said they would also be provided additional accommodation, operational vehicles, equipment and other logistics to enhance the efficiency of the Service.

The Police Service, the Minister said, would also intensify activities to minimise the incidence of crime, particularly, violent crimes, through an increase in frontline policing and intelligence gathering and day and night patrols on the major highways.

Commercial and residential areas across the country would also see the intensification of public sensitisation and education on crime prevention.

Official information from the Police Service says professional policing was introduced by the British Colonial Authorities to the Gold Coast in 1821.

Prior to that, policing or maintenance of law and order was organised by the traditional authorities such as the local headsmen and chiefs, who employed unpaid messengers to carry out the executive and judicial functions in their respective communities.

However, in 1894, the Institution of Police was formalised with the passing of the Police Ordinance, which gave legal authority for the formation of a Civil Police Force, now known as the Ghana Police Service.

Operating under the motto: “Service with Integrity”, the functions of the Service, as stated in the Police Service Act, 1970 [Act 350] of Ghana are as follows;

The protection of life and property;

Prevention and detection of crime;

Apprehension and prosecution of offenders;

Preservation of peace and good order and Enforcement of all laws Acts, Decrees and other regulations with which it is directly charged.

Source: GNA