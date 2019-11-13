Police picks up suspect in connection with the St. Mary’s school incident

The Kwesimintsim Police Command has arrested one person, suspected to be a member of a gang that unlawfully entered the St. Mary’s Boys Senior High School at Apowa in the Western Region.

The thugs last week inflicted serious cutlass wounds on two students who chose to stay at school during the mid-term break and took away a Chop Box belonging to another student.

The suspect, according to police source is a resident of the Apowa community and is believed to be in his 30’s.

Two students of the St. Marys Boys SHS; Abdul Majeed Alhassan and Osborn Osei, both 17 years of age, were attacked on Friday night at about 2300hrs at their dormitory in House Four.

The two are currently receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The Police picked information on the whereabouts of the suspects when the thugs attempted a similar stealing spree on Sunday dawn in one of the dormitories, but luck eluded them this time round.

The Assistant Headmaster, In charge of Academics in the School, Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Salia said the many unapproved routes in the school without commiserate security personnel continued to pose great challenge to the school.

The St. Mary’s Boys School only has a front wall built recently to protect the front view of the school leaving the vast landscape uncovered and with inadequate security personnel to provide protection.

Mr. Salia was grateful to the P.T.A for the fence wall but stressed the need for total fencing of the School to ensure maximum protection of lives and properties.

Source: GNA