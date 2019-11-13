Government spends GH¢840m on NaBCo beneficiaries

Government has spent GH¢840 million on 97,373 beneficiaries recruited under the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCO), which is an initiative to reduce graduate unemployment in the country.

Additionally, 7,500 sheep has been supplied to farmers in the Upper West, Northern and Oti Regions, while 30,000 cockerels were distributed to 3,000 farmers in the Upper West, Eastern, Ashanti, Northern and Greater Accra Regions under the Rearing for Food and Jobs programme.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, who made this known when he presented the 2020 Budget Statement to Parliament in Accra on Wednesday, said Government was spending GH¢2.2 billion this academic year on 1.2 million students under the Free Senior High School Policy.

The presentation of the Budget is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution, which required the Government to present its financial policy plan for the next fiscal year to Parliament for consideration and subsequent approval.

On railway development, Mr Ofori-Atta said government had completed Accra-Tema Suburban, Kojokrom-Tarkwa and Achimota-Nsawam rail lines while the old Railway Training School and two workshops located at Essikado and Sekondi had received major refurbishments and facelift.

Source: GNA