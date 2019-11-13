Ablekuma appeals to IGP to end the reign of terror by landguards

The chiefs and people of Ablekuma have appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to act firmly to end the reign of terror imposed on the area by landguards.

They said unknown Landguards and other suspected criminals, who fled to the place from Kasoa in the aftermath of the killing of two officers of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department, were making life miserable for them.

Nii Dade Buahin, Noryaatse (Nkosuohene), Nii Boye Armah and Emmanuel Quarshie, both , elders of the community, called at the office of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to make the appeal.

They said “these band of lawless people” were seizing lands from property owners and firing guns in broad daylight and during the night to scare everybody.

“The group has become a real threat to peace and security in Ablekuma and we find it deeply troubling, the seeming inability of the police to ward them off.”

They said formal reports were made to the police and also petitioned the Interior Minister.

Two of the suspected Landguards – Illiasu a.k.a Bob Marley, and Nii Borkobokor, alias “Policeman” were arrested by the police on September 17, and for almost two months, they were yet to be brought to justice.

They said any inaction on the part of the law enforcement officers could only embolden those who had chosen to live outside the law to continue to act with impunity.

“This should not be allowed to continue, the lawlessness must end”, the community leaders added.

An officer with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to talk to journalists, confirmed that they were investigating a case involving Illiasu, Borkobokor and another person.

He said they were waiting for the complainants to bring their witnesses for their statements to be taken.

Source: GNA