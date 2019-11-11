President leaves for South Africa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Sunday for Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the Second Edition of the Africa Investment Forum.

The Forum, organised by the African Development Bank and its partners, is the largest multi-stakeholder and multi-disciplinary marketplace in the world, aimed at raising capital, advancing projects to bankable stage, and accelerating financial closure of deals.

Whilst in South Africa, President Akufo-Addo will participate in the Invest in Africa Space event; participate in a panel discussion on “Reshaping the African Narrative: Branding for Success”; hold meetings with the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Karen Dunn Kelley, and witness the signing ceremony for the commencement of the Accra Sky Train Project.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.

Source: GNA