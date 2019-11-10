Ghana will soon have a Neurosurgical Hospital – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghana will soon have a Neurosurgical Hospital for the treatment of brain-related diseases to improve neurological healthcare.

Dr Bawumia announced this after receiving the President of the Chinese Neurosurgical Board, Professor Ling Feng, at the Jubilee House, the Seat of the Presidency, in Accra.

Prof. Feng was accompanied by Mr Edward Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to China and Dr. Isabella Opoku, a Ghanaian Resident Neurosurgeon and Philanthropist, who held a fruitful discussion on the establishment of a Neurosurgical Hospital in the country.

The Vice President said Prof Feng and her team were in Ghana to work on the establishment of a Neurosurgical Hospital, which would be the first of its kind in the West African sub-region upon completion.

Dr Bawumia said: “Unfortunately, advanced neurological treatments are not available in West Africa because of the absence of such state-of-the-art facilities and this will be good for Ghana.

“We are going to move quickly to ensure the construction and operation of this neuroscience hospital”.

Source: GNA