Dutch NGO invests GH¢1.2m in education, health in Sunyani West  

Kinderhulp Ghana, a Netherlands-based charitable organisation has within a four-year period spent GH¢1.2 million for the provision of educational and health infrastructure in the Sunyani West District.

Between 2012 and 2016, the organisation constructed 17 mechanised boreholes, seven Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compounds, several classroom blocks, toilets and other sanitary facilities in deprived communities in the District.

Beneficiary communities included Aduonya, Kwabena-Kuma, Adaeboroso, Kantro, Nkranketewa, Nkwantaso and Nsoatre.

In addition, the NGO presented three safari motorbikes worth GH¢160,000 to the Aduonya, Kwabena-Kuma and Adaeboroso health centres in 2018.

In an interview with the GNA during a handing-over ceremony of a classroom block to the Nkranketewa Africa Faith Primary School, Mr. Hans Voortman, Board Member of the Kinderhulp Ghana, pledged his organisation’s commitment to support the development of the District.

The NGO has furnished the eight classroom block with office and store, constructed at the cost of GH¢98,000.00 with 150 dual desks and teachers tables and chairs to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

Some pupils of the school sustained degrees of injury when a shed they were studying under collapsed around May, this year and that necessitated the building of the new one.

Mr. Solomon Boateng, the Founder and Director of Heart for Children Foundation Ghana, an NGO and local partners of Kinderhulp, thanked the Dutch Foundation for the support provided to the people of Ghana and was hopeful that such supports would be extended.

Mr. Elvis Boateng, the Head teacher of Nkranketewa Africa Faith Primary School, expressed appreciation to the NGO and appealed to them to construct toilet and borehole facilities for the school.

Source: GNA