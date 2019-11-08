Two critically wounded in shooting incident at Kasseh

Unknown armed men around 0100 hours on Thursday attacked a popular drinking bar Operator at Kasseh, a suburb of Ada, Mr Michael Kpalam and his wife Ms Gladys Henanawopeh were seriously wounded in the attack.

The couple was initially rushed to the Ada East District Hospital for treatment but Mr Kpalam was later transferred to the Police Hospital and later to the Ridge Hospital in the Greater Accra Region.

An eye witness, Godwin K. Asare told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, he heard warning shots in his house, opened his door and saw about five armed men on the compound.

Mr Asare said his sister in the same vicinity had earlier been attacked at gun point and forced to hand over her bag with unspecified amount of money in it.

He said “When the gunmen left the house her sister started screaming and this attracted the attention of Mr Kpalam and his wife who came out of their room and were shot in the process. The man was shot twice in the abdomen and the woman in her ribs and arm”.

“I was not having any gadget to protect myself with so I couldn’t go out. I managed to call the police emergency number and the Kasseh Police came to our rescue,” he said.

Source: GNA