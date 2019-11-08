MTN working with Police to set up Forensic Laboratory-Senior Manager

The Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Ghana, is working closely with the Police to set up a Forensic Laboratory to effectively tackle falsehoods and smear campaigns being promoted on social media networks.

Mr. Abdul-Majeed Rufai, Senior Manager, MTN Mobile Financial Services, Commercial

disclosed saying “we are buying equipment to be used for this Laboratory” to help the Police to monitor, detect, track, arrest and publish the names of persons who embark on such campaigns.

Mr Rufai said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the launching of Mobile Money (MoMo)Poultry Value Chain Project and Exhibition Programme at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

The programme was attended by the three Chief Executives of the Dormaa Central Municipal, Dormaa West and East Districts, the leadership of the Poultry Farmers Association at Dormaa-Ahenkro, poultry farmers, traders, traditional rulers, students and the public.

He stated the falsehood being peddled had the tendency to threaten national security because of the potential to create political tension that could lead to election violence, stressing since “election year is fast approaching, culprits will not be spared”.

Mr Rufai explained the setting up of the Laboratory was primarily necessitated by a WhatsApp audio post which went viral, suggesting the Company’s MoMo services were shutdown following the xenophobic attacks which occurred in South Africa about a couple of months ago.

He said that forced MTN to embark on massive public education to sensitise the public and therefore cautioned “our valued customers” about the need to be alert against such negative perceptions created by mischievous persons against the MoMo services and the MTN brand.

“A lot of customers had to queue at the various agent points to withdraw their monies. We were compelled to do education to allay the fears of the public on that false information”, Mr Rufai indicated.

He added the company was determined to win back the confidence of its customers and the public with the quality of its products and services on offer.

“We dished out 10 cars to customers, television sets and lots of money to customers. A company which is down cannot do all these things. MoMo is here to stay” Mr Rufai emphasised.

Source: GNA