Kwesi Nyantakyi to face prosecution soon – Attorney-General

A review of the docket on matter involving embattled former President of the Ghana Football Authority Kwesi Nyantakyi, has been completed and would soon be sent to court for prosecution.

“The review of the docket has since been completed and the presentation of the case in court imminent, “Attorney General and Minister for Justice, announced in Parliament on Thursday, in Accra.

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice made the announcement in response to a question filed by Mohammed Abdul-Aziz, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mion on the status of the investigation of the complaint made by President Akufo-Addo against Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in May 2018 asked the Police to investigate Kwesi Nyantakyi for a possible crime of fraud.

This was after President Akufo-Addo reportedly watched aspects of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ documentary that exposed corruption in football administration in Ghana and other African countries.

In the video, the then GFA boss was seen using the President’s name; that of the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and other ruling government officials to clandestinely [HD1] request for various sums of money from investigators disguised as investors.

Ms Akuffo also explained that on November 2, 2018 the Attorney General’s (AG) Office received a duplicate docket of the matter from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

She said Mohammed Suale, a member of Tiger Eye and a principal witness whom the investigators directly engaged in the preparation of the case was tragically killed on January 16, 2019 and this death unavoidably stalled the preparation of the case.

She said additionally, in March 2019, Tiger Eye was requested to furnish the investigative team with an updated report covering all videos submitted to the Office of the AG and this document by the Police as well as the updated report from Tiger Eye were submitted in May, 2019.

