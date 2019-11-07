Free SHS is changing the direction of Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government is changing the direction of the country with free Senior High School policy.

He said knowledge and technology were the determinants of great nations in the 21st century and that he had no regrets investing oil revenue in the country’s education to create opportunities for young people.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed students of Senior High Schools in the Ho municipality at Mawuli School on his second day of touring the Volta region.

He said the policy had given hope to averagely 100,000 young men and women who would have dropped out of school after the basic level and that about 1.2 million students were benefitting currently from the policy.

The President said his government would not be detracted by destructive criticism of the policy and urged the students to study hard and make maximum use of the opportunity to become responsible future leaders.

Mr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education said free SHS was the best investment in the future of Ghana and that it could not be quantified.

Reverend Samuel Asieni, Headmaster of Mawuli School said the President’s visit to SHSs demonstrated his commitment to free SHS.

He described the policy as “fantastic” and reducing financial burden on parents.

“Our students just walk to school. They don’t pass through the bank or accounts department. This is simply fantastic,” the Headmaster said.

He said the School had 3,859 students, 3,073, boarders and 786 day students and appealed to government to complete infrastructural projects to accommodate the high student population.

Rev. Asieni also asked for the construction of teachers’ bungalow to accommodate more teachers on campus to improve discipline in the school.

Source: GNA