Diabetes and hypertension, major cause of ‘silent’ deaths – HPO

Diabetes and hypertension are major causes of “silent” deaths in the country, Mr. Robin Appiah, the Sunyani Municipal Health Promotion Officer has said.

“The rate at which diabetes and hypertension are killing people unknowingly is unacceptable and we must intensify public awareness”, he said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sidelines of a health screening exercise organised by the National Youth Authority (NYA) for residents in Sunyani, Mr. Appiah advised the general public to go for regular medical checkups.

He said diabetes and hypertension could be managed if patients strictly adhered to the course of their medication and therefore entreated the public to control their eating habits.

More than 100 beneficiaries of the exercise checked their sugar levels, blood groups, blood pressure and HIV and hepatitis status.

Madam Fati Bamba, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the NYA explained the exercise was organised to climax the National Youth week celebration to mark the African Youth Day, which falls on November 1 every year.

She said the NYA also organised a health walk for residents to mark the celebration which was on the theme “Ghana beyond Aid – the Youth Factor”, and underlined the importance to mobilise and positively empower youth participation in nation building.

Source: GNA