EC to mount platforms for District Level Election candidates

The Sunyani Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) is to mount platforms for candidates in the Municipality vying for the District Level Election (DLE) slated for Tuesday, December 17 this year.

Mr Yaw Badu Amaniampong, the Sunyani West Returning Officer for the EC in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani said the programme would offer candidates opportunity to present themselves and their campaign messages to the electorates.

Mr Amaniampong stated that officers within his outfit would monitor and supervise the programme to introduce candidates to the electorate and control proceedings at periods yet to be fixed by the Commission.

He said out of 111 candidates, only eight females were contesting for the DLE’s for the 34 electoral areas in the Municipality.

Mr. Amaniampong said out of the 34 electoral areas, 21 did not contest for the unit committee position because candidates were less than five, explaining that constitutionally if the candidates were above five, then there must be an election.

In that wise, he said only 13 electoral areas had more than five candidates vying for membership of the Unit Committees.

That is Mireku, Akuoku, Kuotokrom, New Dormaa East, Atronie, Yawsae, Antwikrom/Benue Nkwanta, Atuahenekrom, Zongo, Asufufu/Watchman, Penkwase East, Penkwase West and Yawhimakrom EAs.

The backgrounds of candidates occupationally are self-employees, teachers, farmers, masons and carpenters, Mr. Amaniampong added.

He urged the electorate to ask candidates questions, particularly, those contesting for second time to talk about their achievements and what they intend to do to improve the lives of the people in their respective EAs.

Source: GNA