Flu outbreak in schools under control – GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says laboratory tests have confirmed that some students in three second cycle institutions in the Eastern Region are suffering from the seasonal flu Type-A H3N2, which responds well to current treatment regimen for flu management.

A statement issued jointly by the Service and the Ministry of Health, on Sunday, said the affected students were responding to treatment and had been told to stick to common hygienic practices and cough etiquette.

It, therefore, urged parents whose wards were in the affected schools to remain calm and advise their wards to cooperate with the health authorities heed to the advice .

Flu is a respiratory disease, which is caused by the influenza virus.

The GHS said it received a report of unusually high number of suspected flu cases in the Akuse Methodist Secondary School, Krobo Girls Secondary School and Legacy School (Private)) in Lower-Manya-Krobo District of Eastern Region on Thursday, October, 31.

“Consequently, teams of experts from the National and Regional Levels were dispatched to support the affected Districts, to verify and assess the situation and provide response actions as appropriate.

” The teams have met with the respective school authorities and took samples from affected students for laboratory testing. The test confirmed seasonal flu Type-A H3N2 which responds well to current treatment regimen for flu management.

“The affected students were given the needed medication and told to stick to common hygienic practices such as:

1. Washing of hands with soap under running water and

2. Observe common cough etiquette such as covering your mouth with a handkerchief before you cough or sneeze to prevent further spread.

“All the affected students have responded well to treatment and are doing very well as at today, Sunday 3rd November, 2019, and normalcy has been restored to the school, students are going about their daily routines.

“At this point, we wish to indicate that, the situation is under control and encourage parents not to panic, but rather advise their wards to cooperate with the health and school authorities, practice and enhance personal hygiene and cough etiquette as suggested by the health teams.

“The Ministry of Health / Ghana Health Service will continue to monitor the situation very closely, do best to contain it and provide updates to the general public as appropriate.”

Source: GNA