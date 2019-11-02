TACOTEL implements same day delivery policy in cargo handling

The Takoradi Container Terminal (TACOTEL) has assumed the status of same day container delivery to agents and clients in the maritime and trans-shipment trade.

Mr Ephraim Asare, the General Manager of the company has therefore asked clearing agents to be genuine in their declarations and documentations to ensure prompt service delivery and the sustenance of the laudable initiative.

The TACOTEL, owned by a private developer with funding from CalBank occupies a 87,000 square meter space on the main Takoradi to Sekondi road and has become the home of many containers which in time past crowded the Takoradi Port.

Mr Asare told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the terminal could do more in cargo handling and was currently operating even under capacity and therefore urged importers to turn their attention to the facility.

“This trading community must begin to patronize the terminal… Here we have joint inspection team who conduct one-off checks, no delays if all documents are in order…our same day delivery policy must work and we can only do it with you the agents and owners of consignments”.

The General Manager on the other hand called on regulatory institutions who determine port berth prices and other ratings to work at resolving the differences in charges at the Takoradi Port to make it more attractive to importers and other stakeholders.

Source: GNA