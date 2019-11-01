Chile suspends hosting of COP25

The Chilean Government has announced the postponement of this year’s UN Climate Talks, also known as COP25 that was scheduled to be hosted in Santiago, Chile in December.

The Chilean government have blamed the suspension on the protests that have been happening in the country’s streets for the past few weeks, media reports have indicated.

Chile’s President, Sebastian Piñera who announced this in Chile, said the country would also not be able to host the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, also scheduled for November 16 to 17.

Accompanied by the Chilean Environment Minister and COP25 President, Carolina Schmidt and Chilean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodoro Ribera, President Piñera said: “We deeply regret the problems and inconveniences that this decision will mean for both APEC and COP.

“But as the President of all Chileans, I always have to put the problems and interests of Chileans, their needs, their desires and their hopes first in line.”

According to reports, Minister Schmidt wrote to UN Climate Change Secretariat on Wednesday notifying them that COP25 scheduled to begin in Santiago on 2 December, would not be going ahead.

In an internal email to the UN Climate Change Secretariat, Ms Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said: “A few minutes ago, we were informed by Minister Schmidt that they have had to take the very difficult decision not to host the COP in Chile and to cancel the APEC summit.”

Thousands of workers have been striking in the Chile as protests against inequality continued even after the government had pledged social reforms.

Health workers, teachers and students were reported to be banging pots in the capital, Santiago as the Police use water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

A number of people, about 16 are reported to have died in the mostly peaceful demonstrations.

The protest that started in Santiago had now spread across the country, with reported outbreaks of looting and arson.

