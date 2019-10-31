Takoradi constituency treasurer of NPP shot dead

The New Patriotic Party family within the Takoradi constituency have been hit with the sad news of the death of their Treasurer, Mr. Mark Ofori.

Sources told the Ghana News Agency that the affable, honest and indefatigable Treasurer of the Party was killed in his room at Fijai with his alleged killer or killers taking none of his personal belongings.

The Late Ofori, according to some party members had served the party well as treasurer and was largely known to be a good character and expressed shock at the manner in which such an affable individual had to exit the world.

At his house in Fijai, friends, family members and party loyalists had filled the place to confirm their fears.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, in the company of the Regional Police Command had visited the affected family to commiserate with them and to enable the Police to collect evidence to start investigations.

The deceased was said to have been shot in the chest.

Source: GNA