Be fair to cocoa producers – Ivorian Minister

Ivorian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, has called for cocoa buying countries and chocolate manufacturers to be fair to the producers of the crop.

“Chocolate attracts the world, the world must be concerned about those who are at the base of chocolate production,” he said.

He made the called at the 25th Paris Chocolate Fair – “Salon du chocolat in Paris” and this was the first time he was participating in the fair.

He reminded chocolate producers and consumers to think about farmers, exposed to all forms of risk and difficulties in the fields, anytime they tasted chocolate.

The Minister applauded his country’s Director General of the Cocoa-Coffee Council, Koné Brahima Yves, for the good job he was doing to sustain the cocoa industry.

He advocated the establishment of standards that took into account Ivorian realities, rather than outsider imposition.

Cote d’Ivoire is the leading cocoa producing country accounting for more than 40 per cent of the global production.

Cocoa accounts for 40 per cent of the West African country’s export earnings and 15 percent of its gross domestic product.

The fair officially opened on Wednesday, October 30 and it is taking place at the Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles.

Over 500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries are participating in the fair, which ends Sunday, November 04.

