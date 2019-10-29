Home / Oil & Gas / Ghana Gas Company to start supplies to Karpowership on October 30

All the engineering works, electrical connections and laying of pipelines to power the relocated Karpowership from Tema to the Sekondi Naval Base is 98 percent complete.

Ghana Gas company limited would within the next few days push its first gas from the Atuabo Gas Processing to the powership  by the October 31 this year.

Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah, Head of Communication of Ghana Gas, made this known when he briefed journalists in Takoradi on the progress of work at the Karpowership since its relocation to the Western region.

The government took a decision to move the 470 megawatts Karpowership to Sekondi Naval Base to enable operations to draw natural gas from Atuabo Ghana Gas Processing plant to power the powership.

Mr. Bempah expressed joy about the work done so far and that currently hydrogen was being pushed through the pipelines to flush them and ensure there were no leakages as well as to clear the lines for the free flow of gas, adding that all things being equal, the powership would become operational by 31st of October.

He pointed out that the eight-kilometer onshore and the 1.3 km offshore pipelines linking the Karpowership, the tie-in point, have all been successfully laid, test of electrical connections and the metering gauge have all been fixed.

Mr Bempah said Ghana Gas  will be supplying the powership 60 to 90 mcsf gas on daily basis,  adding that Ghana Gas  has more than 350mcsf gas and would be able to meet the demands of the powership.

The head of communication of Ghana Gas, commended the engineers and all the staff who worked tirelessly to ensure the successful relocation of the powership without recording any incidents.

Mr Bempah attributed the success story to the indigenization of the company and the putting in place of health and safety measures which he noted has helped the company not to record any incidents.

