Sagnarigu Assembly and Jospong Company to construct Waste Recovery Park

Mrs Mariam Iddrisu, Municipal Chief Executive for Sagnarigu, has said the Assembly in close collaboration with the Jospong Group of Companies, intends to commence the construction of an Integrated Waste Recovery Park at the Gbalahi landfill site in the Municipality.

Mrs Iddrisu, who announced this during the Assembly’s Meet the Press event at Sagnarigu to give account of the Assembly’s activities since 2017, said the Integrated Waste Recovery Park would involve the installation of a 400 tonnes/per day capacity integrated recycling and organic compost plant and sewage treatment plant.

She said “feasibility for the project has been completed and the facility upon completion is expected to reduce the amount of solid and liquid waste generated in the Municipality”.

She said “apart from waste reduction, the facility would also serve as source of revenue to individuals or groups, who will be engaged in collecting the waste to be recycled”.

She said other interventions being undertaken in the area include improved access to water, sanitation and hygiene, which included the ongoing construction of seven institutional latrines fitted with mechanized boreholes at Fuo, Gbanyamni, Wovogu, Tuunayili, Sagnarigu, Parig village (Old Airport) and Kogni.

She said in the area of access to water, an assessment had been made for the construction of solar-powered water systems at Fuo, Kalpohin, Nanton-Kpawumo and Gumani.

Mrs Iddrisu touched on education in the area saying the Municipality from 2017 has completed 13 basic school classroom block projects, which are currently in use by pupils helping to improve access to quality education in the area.

She said six similar classroom block projects were ongoing in various communities from various funding sources, adding “A three-unit classroom school block project has been recently awarded to contractors to be constructed from the Internally Generated Funds of the Assembly”.

She said the Assembly is also working to support brilliant and needy students in the area to acquire tertiary education, adding “GH¢61,000 was allocated this academic year to cater for about 100 tertiary students. GH¢25,000.00 and GH¢37,000.00 was equally made available in this regard for 2017 and 2018 respectively”

She said the decentralisation of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to the local government level saw 41 students from the Municipality benefiting from a support grant of GH¢80,050.65 to further their education.

Mrs Iddrisu touched on agriculture, provision of health facilities and youth development, road infrastructure amongst others, saying all were receiving much-needed attention to improve on the living conditions of the people.

Whilst acknowledging that more needed to be done, she assured residents that the government was poised to addressing their concerns, and called for their support for government to successfully address these concerns.

Source: GNA