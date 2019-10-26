Ghana government says it will ensure effective use of traditional medicine

The Government would play its part in ensuring that traditional medicine supports the goal of achieving universal health coverage.

Mr. Alexander Kwodwo Kom Abban, a Deputy Minister of Health, said this at a lecture, in Accra, to mark 20 years of Traditional Medicine Development in the country.

He stated: “The general population are patronising traditional medicine. They are trading traditional medicine and they are talking traditional medicine.

“The role of traditional medicine in the health service delivery of our people cannot be over emphasised”.

Mr Abban noted that within 20 years, Ghana had met all the requirements and standards set by the World Health Organisation for traditional medicine.

Ghana has also formed a council that regulates traditional medicine practice; has institutions of higher learning with curricula on traditional medicine; research institutions into plant medicine and a formidable association of traditional medicine practitioners.

Mr Abban noted that though there were still some challenges in the sector, the practice of traditional medicine had kept improving.

He expressed the hope that the lecture would serve as a platform to stimulate ideas that would further promote its growth.

Professor Rita-Marie Awotona Olanrewaju, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Legacy University of The Gambia, who delivered the keynote address, said it was unfortunate that many people chose orthodox medicine over the traditional ones.

However, she said, there were proven cases of traditional medicines curing ailments, where orthodox medicines had failed.

She, therefore, urged traditional medicine practitioners to be confident and open with their businesses, while they strived for best practice.

The development of medicines, she pointed out, began with extraction from plants, so Africa should not lose its heritage of traditional medicine practice.

The continent must endeavour to maximise their potential to the full benefit of her people.

The lecture was under the theme: “The role of Traditional Medicine in Ghana Towards Achieving Universal Health Coverage. The Journey So Far”.

The Ministry of Health, World Health Organisation-AFRO Region, and the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Association jointly organised it.

Source: GNA