UEW graduates 16,489 students for 2018/2019 academic year

In pursuant of one of the University of Education, Winneba’s (UEW) core values of promoting social inclusiveness, the university continues to admit and train many more young adults with various disabilities including blindness, hearing impairment as well as physical disabilities.

Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, UEW Vice Chancellor (VC) made this known at the first session of the 24th Congregation on Thursday 17 to Saturday 19 at Winneba.

A total of 16,489 students for the 2018/2019 academic year who are from all the four campuses of the University, namely Winneba, Kumasi, Asante Mampong and Ajumako as well as the Institute for Distance and e-Learning (IDeL) will graduate by Friday, October 25.

“We are proud to announce that UEW is the first university in the country to graduate a deafblind student whom we enrolled in 2017/2018 academic year to pursue a two-year diploma programme in community-Based Rehabilitation and Disability Studies”.

Father Afful-Broni said, Winneba and Ajumako campuses graduated 9,005 students, Asante Mampong Campus 1,569 students while Kumasi campus will graduate 5,915 students at the end of the graduating ceremonies at the various campuses.

A total of 3,368 students from the faculty of Science Education, School of Business, Faculty of Social Sciences Education and Faculty of Ghanaian Languages Education, 3,036 students from the faculties of educational Studies and Foreign Languages Education and Communication, as well as students from IDeL Centers of Accra Academy Accra College of Education and Accra Wesley Girls, Saint John’s Grammar, Asamankese, Assin Fosu, Axim, Dambia and Hohoe.

The rest were a total of 2,601 students from the School of Graduate Studies, School of creative Arts and IDeL Centers of Cape Coast, Denu, Ho, Koforidua, Odumasi Krobo, Secondi, Tarkwa, Sogakope, Tema, Winneba and Kasoa graduated at Winneba.

The VC said a ceremony will be held at Asante Mampong Campus from Thursday, October 24 to Friday October 25 to symbolize the graduation of 1,569 students from the faculties of Agricultural Education, Science and Environment Education, the School of Research and Graduate Studies and the IDeL centers at Atebubu, Ejisu, Techiman and Mampong.

The congregation train will then proceed to the Kumasi Campus on Friday, October 25, where a total of 2,765 students from IDeL centers at Tamale Batco, Tamale Nobisco, Navrongo, Wa, Yendi and Pusiga will be awarded Diploma and First Degrees, as well as IDeL students at Bechem, Enchi, Kumasi Girls, Kumasi UEW, Nkawkaw, Obuasi, Ofiniso, Sefwi Wiawso, Sefwi Debiso and Sunyani.

A total of 3,150 students from the Faculty of Technical Education, Faculty of Education and Communication Sciences, Faculty of Business Education and Research and Graduate will be graduated, Father Afful-Broni said.

He said with 13 faculties and 49 academic departments at Winneba, Ajumako, Kumasi and Asante Mampong campuses, the University’s current enrolment stands at 85, 003 .

The University will continue to expand infrastructure to accommodate the ever-increasing numbers of new applicants particularly, the first batch of the beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy in the next academic year.

He entreated the graduates to consider their graduation as a huge landmark on their journey and not a destination.

“In our contemporary information explosion era, knowledge is likely to be archaic within a relatively short time, hence, you ought to take advantage of the information communication Technology (ICT) for continuous learning and skills improvement.

“As ambassadors, they should focus on excellence, dedication, honesty, self-respect and respect for others and never be afraid of failure or disappointment but shine like the bright light in the dark to lead in shaping the future of the Ghanaian youth and beyond.

“Never look down on yourselves; neither should you allow anyone else to disregard or disrespect you, and never allow yourselves to be used for the selfish ambitions of others, be yourselves, the amazing strong and smart young men and women that you have become”, Father Afful-Broni added.

