Technical Universities Vice-Chancellors appeal to TUTAG to call off strike

The Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VCTU-G) have appealed to the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) and other staff of the Universities to call off their strike action as negotiations continues with government.

The strike action, VCTU-G said, has had a negative impact on students and the entire academic calendar.

These were contained in a press statement issued to the GNA in Cape Coast and signed by Professor John F. Eshun, Chairman of the VCTU-G at the end of its second regular meeting held on Monday.

The statement called on the government to expedite action in resolving the issues raised by the staff associations to ensure that industrial harmony returned to the technical university campuses.

On Monday October 7, 2019 members of TUTAG declared a sit down strike over what they described as poor conditions of service after the conversion of polytechnics into technical universities.

They were joined by the Technical University Administrators on Friday October 18, 2019.

They said they would only resume work when government resolves the issues raised.

Source: GNA