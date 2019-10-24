Home / General News / Teachers who passed licensure exams to be posted

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has stated that trained teachers who completed in 2018, has passed their licensure examinations and are completing their National Service would soon be posted.

Eligible candidates who applied online would be shortlisted and posted by November, this year.

A press release signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES and copied the Ghana News Agency made these known.

“We also wish to state that there will be consideration for University graduates with Basic Education and Early Childhood Certificates who have passed the licensure examination and completed National Service,” it added.

GES reserves the right to post teachers to where their services would be needed.

It cautioned members of the public not to make any payments to persons to promise to facilitate their postings process, it stressed.

