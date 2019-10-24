GRA Taskforce arrests two Chinese officials for tax infractions

The Ghana Revenue Authority Taskforce has arrested two Chinese officials for tax infractions.

They were charged with suppressing of sales, invading payment of tax and making false and misleading statements.

They are Mr Guo Wang Zhong, Manager of Dada Food Limited, producers of fruits juice and Mr You Qing Yah, Production Manager, Dada Food Limited.

Mr Henry Sam, the Coordinator for the Taskforce in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the exercise was as a result of a tip off from the Counter-Intelligence of the Office of the Senior Minister and the Taskforce.

He said the Taskforce intercepted two vehicles loaded with the fruits juice products of the company on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 2am on the Tema Motorway and upon interrogation found discrepancies on the company’s tax invoice.

According to the Coordinator, the company’s Value Added Tax (VAT) invoice number of 11574796 with a value of GHC11,000.00 had a duplicate of the same invoice number but different value of GHC1100.00, which suppressed the value of the amount, a violation of Section 41 of VAT Tax requirement.

He said the Taskforce retrieved 71 VAT invoices and 15 wage Bills and the company’s tax returns at the factory in Tema for a comprehensive tax audit.

Mr Sam said upon thorough investigation, if the company was found culpable, it would pay a penalty of 100 per cent pursuant to Section 74 and 81 Revenue Administrative Act, 2016, Act 915.

He said the exercise was ongoing and urged companies who have not comply with their tax to do so and avoid any untoward situation.

Source: GNA