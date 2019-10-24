Curfew on four communities in northern Ghana renewed

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bole Township and its environs in the Savannah Region from 2200 hours to 0400 hours with effect from Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said the renewal of the curfew was by an Executive Instrument.

It said the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons was still in force and that any person found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement urged the people to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to ensure peace in the area.

Bunkpurugu

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bunkpurugu Township and its environs in the North East Region from 2000 hours to 0600 hours with effect from Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

A statement issued by the Ministry said the renewal of the curfew was by an Executive Instrument.

It said the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons was still in force and that any person found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement urged the public to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to ensure peace in the area.

Chereponi

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Chereponi Township and its environs in the North East Region from 2200 hours to 0400 hours with effect from Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said the renewal of the curfew was by an Executive Instrument.

It said the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons was still in force and that any person found with any arms and ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement urged the people to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to ensure peace in the area.

Saboba

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Saboba Township and its environs in the Northern Region from 2200 to 0400 hours with effect from Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

A statement issued by the Ministry said the renewal of the curfew was by an Executive Instrument.

It said the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons was still in force and that any person found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement urged the public to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to ensure peace in the area.

