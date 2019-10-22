Let’s consider politics only as a tool for national development

The Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamoud Bawumia has called on the citizenry to grow politics beyond petty differences, and consider it “only” as a tool for national development.

He said in an era where development remained the main goal, the nation must not allow divisive politics to blur efforts towards addressing its many socio-economic challenges.

Dr Bawumia said this when he graced a fundraising durbar to climax the Klefe Yam Festival celebration of the people of Klefe in the Ho Municipality.

“Let our politics grow beyond petty differences. Let our politics mature beyond name calling and the fabrication of lies. Let our national politics demonstrate unity of purpose, unity in diversity and in the contest of ideas, leading to the triumphant of superior solutions that address our many socio-economic challenges.

“As we seek to move forward in unity for development, it is time we consider politics only as a tool for development and the way we go about it. What matters is for us to rally support for governments that address the everyday challenges of the people”, he said

The Vice President called on the nation to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whom he said remained committed to developing a political atmosphere that fostered unity and development, and shun politicians who thrived by “preying on tribal and regional sentiments”.

“I wish to convey to you the commitment of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to these ideals of politics. As we move into an election year, it is the resolve of the President to centre our politics on the bread and butter issues and the future of the country.

“Let us support this resolution of the President by re-invigorating the values of old. In time past, we counted on people to be truth-tellers in all circumstances and respectful of each other. We can still go back to those “good old days” of truth, honesty, love, peace, kindness, and simple goodness.

He said politicians who sought to prey on tribal and regional sentiments of the people were not problem solvers and did not deserve the support of the people.

The Vice President said the nation must seek strength in its diversity by erasing differences, and trade respect with one another, and called on parents to teach the young generation that “in diversity, there is beauty and there is strength”.

Dr. Bawumia said government was aware of the developmental challenges communities like Klefe were saddled with, and assured that aside the construction of its town and linking roads, Klefe would benefit from the “ingenious” One Constituency-One Million Dollar initiative.

The festival was on the theme “Moving Forward in Unity for Development”.

Togbe Koku Dzaga XI, Paramount Chief of the Traditional Area said with the increasing population, communal labour, which helped realise most developmental projects in the area could not meet growing demands, and appealed to government to assist them.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister who hails from the area, cut the sod for the construction of Klefe town roads; a project to be executed by Senam Ghana Limited within a 12 month period.

The fundraising targeted GH¢350,000.00 to improve facilities at the Klefe Health Cente, notably the digitisation of the centre, procurement of laboratory equipment, completion of the dispensary block, and a ten-bed maternity ward.

Source: GNA