Committee to handle labour-related issues inaugurated

The National Labour Commission (NLC), has inaugurated a three-member committee to oversee issues relating to labour and industrial disputes in the northern sector of the country, at a ceremony at Fumesua near Kumasi.

The committee members are Mr. Kwame Adom-Appiah, representing the government, Ms. Georgina Yeboah, representing employers, and Ms. Naomi Dedei Otoo, representing organized labour.

The occasion coincided with the official inauguration of the Ashanti Regional Office of the Commission, the second of such facility to be established in the country aside that of Sekondi-Takoradi.

Mr. Justice Kofi Akrowiah, the Regional Supervising High Court Judge, administering the Oath of Office and Secrecy, tasked the members to approach their work in a non-partisan manner.

“You should act fairly and not overstep your bounds,” he cautioned.

Mr. Justice Akrowiah observed that the nation’s labour landscape was increasingly expanding, therefore, it was expected that the newly-inaugurated Office would soon be inundated with labour-related disputes.

For this reason, the committee members ought to at all times ensure equitable delivery of justice in the cases brought before them for their successful resolution.

The Supervising High Court Judge welcomed moves by the NLC to decentralize its activities by establishing regional offices.

This, he said, was necessary for the prompt adjudication of labour and industrial-related issues to engender effective cooperation between labour and management.

Mr. Andrew K. Asamoah, Chairperson of the NLC, outlined the terms of reference for the committee, including facilitating the settlement of industrial disputes.

They are also to investigate labour complaints relating to unfair labour practices and promoting labour cooperation between labour and management.

Mr. Ofosu Asamoah, Executive-Secretary of the NLC, indicated that since the establishment of the Sekondi-Takoradi Office of the Commission in May, this year, it had so far handled 15 cases.

Six out of the cases, he said, had been settled, while eight were pending.

Source: GNA