Normalisation Committee releases $25,000 of WAFU prize money to Black Stars B

The Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released part payment of $25,000, of the $50,000 prize money, the Black Stars B earned for placing 2nd at the just-ended WAFU Championship in Senegal.

According to the NC, even though organisers of the tournament (WAFU) were yet to pay the money to the GFA, the NC has decided to reward the team by immediately advancing $25,000 to them for their gallant display during the tournament, and also to motivate them ahead of their crucial CHAN final qualifier with Burkina Faso tomorrow.

In a bid to boost the morale of the team, the NC has also decided to immediately reward the Black Stars B with the remaining $25,000 of the WAFU prize money should they beat Burkina Faso to qualify for next year’s CHAN.

Despite the Black Stars B’ 0:1 defeat in Kumasi to Burkina Faso in the first leg, the NC remains hopeful that the Black Stars B are capable of tilting the scale in their favour tomorrow in Ouagadougou.

The NC are greatly encouraged by the team’s impressive performance during the WAFU Tournament, and believe strongly that their preparations, coupled with the timely gesture to motivate them, would inspire the team to go all out and qualify for the CHAN.

Source: GNA