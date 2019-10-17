Ghana inflation rate for September is 7.6%

The Year-on-year inflation rate for September fell slightly to 7.6 per cent compared with 7.8 per cent recorded in August 2019, the Ghana Statistical Service said on Wednesday.

Professor Samuel Kobina Anim, the Government Statistician, told the media that the general prices of goods and services went down by a marginal rate of -0.1 per cent between August and September.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 8.5 per cent while the non-food group recorded a rate of 7.0 per cent.

He said alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics recorded 12.2 per cent whiles housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel recorded 10.0 per cent as the key driver of the month’s inflation.

Transport at 8.7 per cent and recreation, sports and culture 7.5 percent were the key drivers of the non-food inflation in September.

On regional basis, four regions; Greater Accra 11.8 per cent, Central 10.7 per cent, Upper West 9.6 per cent, and Volta 8.0 per cent recorded inflation rates above the national average of 7.6 per cent.

Eastern Region recorded the lowest year-on-year inflation rate of 3.8 per cent in September 2019.

Source: GNA