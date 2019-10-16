Home / Africa/International / Ghana and Nepal establish diplomatic relations

Ghana has established diplomatic relations with South Asian country, Nepal, the Nepali Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted September 25, 2019.

According to the Ministry the two countries signed a Joint Communiqué in New York September 25. The two countries’ Foreign Ministers, Pradeep K. Gyawali and Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey signed for the two countries respectively.

“With this Nepal’s diplomatic relations reach 168 countries,” the Ministry said.

Known officially as the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the landlocked country in South Asia, located mainly in the Himalayas, also includes parts of the Indo-Gangetic Plain. It has an estimated population of 26.4 million.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

