Ghana and Nepal establish diplomatic relations

Ghana has established diplomatic relations with South Asian country, Nepal, the Nepali Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted September 25, 2019.

Nepal and Ghana establish diplomatic relations. Foreign Minister Hon. Mr. Pradeep K. Gyawali and Foreign Minister of Ghana H.E. Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey signed a Joint Communiqué to this effect in New York today. With this Nepal’s diplomatic relations reaches 168 countries. pic.twitter.com/YRYS2SbNO9 — MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) September 25, 2019

According to the Ministry the two countries signed a Joint Communiqué in New York September 25. The two countries’ Foreign Ministers, Pradeep K. Gyawali and Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey signed for the two countries respectively.

“With this Nepal’s diplomatic relations reach 168 countries,” the Ministry said.

Known officially as the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the landlocked country in South Asia, located mainly in the Himalayas, also includes parts of the Indo-Gangetic Plain. It has an estimated population of 26.4 million.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi