Ghana and Philippines move to deepen economic partnership

Ghana and Philippines, have pledged to work towards deepening economic cooperation in the areas of finance, energy and agriculture.

This followed a two-day mission to Manila by a Ghanaian delegation, led by the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, where they met with the Philippine Secretary of Finance, Carlos G. Dominguez, the Energy Secretary, Alfonso C. Cusi and officials of the Manila Electric Company .

Their discussions focused on digitization for enhanced domestic revenue mobilization value-added agriculture, energy and cross-border trade.

Mr. Ofori-Atta noted that Ghana and the Asian country “do indeed share much in common” – the desire to encourage equitable and sustainable growth.

“We are remiss in not embarking on this mission sooner, given the magnitude of the opportunities that lie before us“, he added.

Mr. John Peter Amewu, the Energy Minister, said he found it refreshing, the re-affirmation by the Manila Electric Company of its “commitment to Ghana’s power sector”.

The two sides agreed to pursue a Memorandum of Cooperation between their energy ministries – explore areas of potential cooperation across the energy value chain, from generation through transmission to distribution.

The delegation from Manila would be heading to Washington, DC for the 75th annual fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

While in Washington, they are expected to meet with Ghana’s bilateral US partners including the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

Source: GNA