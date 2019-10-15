Association of Catholic Teachers urges President to honour promises

Members of the Association of Catholic Teachers (ACT) Ghana, have called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo- Addo to fulfill his promise of handing over the management of mission schools back to the various missions.

According to the association, one of the major promises made by the President during the 2016 campaign was his readiness to hand over management of mission schools and character training of students back to the various missions, when he was elected to the high office of the land.

It was therefore the time for the President to start the process by speeding up the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the government and Missions to help regain the confidence reposed in him by both Christians and Muslims in the country.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Brother Emmanuel Dogodzi, National President, Brother Emmanuel Gazari Secretary and Brother Williams Boakye Baafi, Coordinator and issued at the end of the national delegates’ conference held at Torve in the Volta Region.

According to the statement, members of the association believed that if the management of mission and unit schools were given back to the Missions, indiscipline among the young people, which was getting out of hands would be reduced.

The statement also called on the government to ensure that the structures of management and control of Mission Schools were recognised at all levels in the new Basic Education Bill, before its passage by parliament.

It said it would also go a long way to restore the effectiveness, efficiency and quality that used to exist in mission schools.

Source: GNA