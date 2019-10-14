Ghana Business News reporter wins ‘Merck More than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards – Online category

One of the reporters of Ghana Business News, Josephine Asabea Akonor has won the ‘Merck More than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards – Online Category.

The contest committee members selected her article for the first award winner in the ‘Online category’.

The Reporter was selected for her outstanding journalistic coverage on how infertile or childless women are treated in a community in the capital of Ghana, Accra called Ga Mashie.

The story is titled, ‘Agonies of the childless woman’ and was published about eight months ago.

The ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ initiative is aimed at empowering infertile women through access to information, education and health and by changing mind-sets.

The initiative supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe and effective fertility care. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention and management.

In the letter signed by Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation announcing the feat, she wrote “Merck Foundation strongly believes in the critical role that the media and art play to create culture shift and raise awareness about health and sensitive issue such as infertility stigma. Therefore, it is my pleasure to announce that you have been selected by the contest committee members, as the first award winner for the ‘Merck More than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards on ‘Agonies of the childless woman’ in Ghana Business News, that enhanced the public engagement and understanding of infertility stigma in African ommunities.”

Commenting, the Managing Editor of Ghana Business News, Emmanuel K. Dogbevi said; “At Ghana Business News, we aim at the highest standards of journalism practice and we do not compromise on quality. I remember when Asabea had to do this story from pitch to outline, to investigating the phenomena to writing the first draft, I insisted on depth and accuracy.”

“The fact that the story has won an award is evidence of how good it turned out. That’s the hallmark of Ghana Business News, we train our reporters to do good journalism, and I am proud of Asabea for going through the painstaking training and showing that she is learning as her works show,” he added.

Miss Akonor and other award recipients will be honoured at a formal ceremony in Accra at a later date.

By Ben Mensah

