Medical doctor, others charged with treason

Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital and his alleged accomplices have been put before the Kaneshie District Court with additional charge of treason.

Mac-Palm, Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, Bright Alan Debra, were initially charged with conspiracy to possess explosives, arms and ammunition as well as possession of explosives, arms and ammunition.

However, they, together with Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Geshon Akpa, Warrant Officer Esther, Lance Corporals Seidu Abubakar, Solomon Ali and Sylvester Akankpewu are now facing charges ranging from conspiracy to commit treason, treason, conspiracy to possess explosives, arms and ammunition as well as possession of explosives, arms and ammunition without lawful excuse.

Their pleas were not taken, but the Court advised them to go to the High Court to seek for bail.

The Court presided over by Madam Rosemond Dodowa Agyiri ordered that while the military officers were kept in the military custody, the rest should be kept with the police since she described the action of the prosecution as “gross disrespect,” for failing to follow the orders of the Court when it asked prosecution to allow counsels and families of the accused to visit them.

She ordered that Mac-Palm be kept at the Ministries’ Police, whereas Kafui and Debra be kept at the Osu and Nima, respectively as requested by the Prosecution.

Their counsels have between 1300hours and 1700 hours to visit while 0900hours and 1200hours for family with effective from Thursday, October 10.

Removing them from the BNI’s custody is to prevent laxed behaviour of the officers, she noted that all their liberties would be taken care of in police custody.

All of them are expected back in court on October 28.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare giving the facts said, Mac-Palm was a medical practitioner, Kafui, a blacksmith, Debra, a freight manager and the rest were officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

He said they were all members of the Take Action Ghana-a Non-Governmental Organisation, incorporated by Mac-Palm in 2018.

ASP Asare said the group planned to demonstrate against the government as well as overtake it, so Mac-Palm contacted Kafui, resident of Alavanyo to manufacture arms for that purpose and he produced.

Later, the others were also contacted including; Akpa, a weapon mechanic with GAF, who agreed and supplied two AK47 for GH¢2,000.00 but could not give more and returned the money after pressure mounted by Mac-Palm.

The Prosecution said they also held meetings to facilitate the process and drew a map covering the Flagstaff House, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 37, Burma Camp to facilitate their movements.

Colonel Gameli, ASP Asare said, promised to give his support before, during and after the planned event.

He said when Kafui brought the 22 explosives, six pistols, three grenades and five ammunition, Mac-Palm accommodated him, adding that all took place from June 2018 and September 2019.

Mac-Palm was said to have also provided a quantity of substance which when inhaled, would make one sleep for an hour.

Police upon a tip-off, arrested Mac-Palm on September 19 and the rest subsequently, saying police were still investigating the matter.

Counsels for W02 (Mr Agamilla) and the others (Mr Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu) argued that the court did not have a jurisdiction over the case.

Mr Adawudu pleaded with the Court to discharge his clients because the Court had no jurisdiction over the case.

He said prosecution had a ploy to punish “these innocent citizens,” by keeping them in custody, while they sought for evidence, stating that it was a set-up and that the real architect, Sule, who is alleged to be on the run was not even included in the new charge sheet and the facts.

Mr Agambilla said WO2 Esther is a mother of a one-year-old baby, had Ulcer and she was on a special diet that the BNI could not provide and had also prevented family from buying for her.

In a rebuttal Mr Asare said prosecution would not waste taxpayers’ money for the said set-up, arguing that the Court had the jurisdiction to commit them to the High Court.

Family and sympathisers thronged the court to support the accused persons.

Family members wailed and cried for God’s intervention and there was libation pouring to ward-off anyone that would testify against them in court.

There were heavily armed police officers to restore order.

Lance Corporals Nii Ankrah and Baba Ibrahim were discharged by the Court.

