University of Ghana interdicts lecturers over BBC documentary

The University of Ghana Business and Executive Committee has interdicted Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor – the two Ghanaian lecturers who were featured in the ‘Sex for Grades’ documentary – to pave way for investigations into the allegations made against them.

In line with the University’s regulations, the two Professors would be invited by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee to assist with further investigations into the matter.

This was announced in a statement signed by Mrs Stella A. Amoa, the Director of Public Affairs, of the University, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“We will like to state unequivocally that the University places great importance on issues of sexual harassment and misconduct, and condemn any of such acts,” the statement said.

The BBC aired the documentary, ‘Sex for Grades’ Undercover in West African Universities on the evening of Monday, October 7.

The University said while sexual harassment was fundamentally about exploiting power imbalance and voicelessness, it also had harmful impact on individuals, families and institutions.

“It is for this reason that the University has taken steps to encourage students and employees to report any form of sexual harassment and misconduct, and instituted measures to punish anyone found guilty of the offence,” it emphasised

“In all instances where the University has been provided with information and/or evidence of sexual harassment or misconduct, our Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee has investigated the matter, interviewed the parties involved, and after making a determination, we have applied the appropriate sanctions as outlined in the policy, including dismissals.

“The University will prosecute the current matter under investigation, in addition to all outstanding cases before the Committee.

“We would like to state emphatically that the University of Ghana does not and will not shield any employee or student found to have engaged in sexual harassment or misconduct. No member of the University is considered above the law”.

The statement assured all members of the University Committee and the public that it would continue to actively fight against sexual harassment and other acts of indiscipline and pledged to use existing structures to handle all matters of such, while protecting the rights of the victims.

The University encouraged the students to report any act of sexual harassment and misconduct to the University authorities.

Source: GNA