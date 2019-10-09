Government to launch Zongo Business Promotion programme  

The Ministry of Inner-City and Zongo Development, in collaboration with the Business Development Ministry, is to launch a Zongo Business Promotion programme to create jobs for the Zongo communities.

Dr Mustapha Hamid, the Inner-City and Zongo Development Minister, said this at the formal opening of the Boot Camp at Koforidua Zongo in the Eastern Region.

The Camp is a training workshop on entrepreneurship development for the youth on promoting Digital Literacy, Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Skills Development and Enhancement, Self-Grooming and Leadership.

The one month programme is being organised by FAPIMPA Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, in collaboration with the Ministry, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan, and Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Development.

Dr Hamid said every human being had a God-given talent, which when harnessed well, could achieve the desired effects and provide the means for survival.

He, therefore, commended FAPIMPA for helping to develop the talents of youth in the Zongo communities.

Ghana had 1,080 Zongos, with a greater number being in the Eastern Region, hence the need for more work to be done there, he said.

Mr Kobina Adomdzi Longdon, the Executive Director of the NGO, said the training was to promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which calls for equipping the youth with technological knowledge to make them sustainably productive.

He gave the assurance that the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan would roll-over trainees who qualified to access a start-up capital to begin their income generation journey.

Source: GNA