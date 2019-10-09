Home / Sports / FIFA extends mandate of Ghana Normalisation Committee

The Bureau of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Council has extended the mandate of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC).

This is to enable the NC to supervise the upcoming GFA Elections.

According to a statement from the GFA, the second mandate of the Normalisation Committee expired on September 30, 2019.

“However, in view of the upcoming GFA elections, FIFA has extended the Normalisation Committee’s mandate up to November 17, 2019 to enable it complete the process of electing a new President and Executive Committee,” the statement added.

Source: GNA

