Visitors to Munich’s Oktoberfest drank 7.3 million litres of beer

Munich’s Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, shut down for another year on Sunday, its visitors drinking some 7 million litres of brew.

During the two weeks of Oktoberfest, some 6.3 million people visited the festival grounds, organizers said. While this was about the same number as last year, they seemed to be less thirsty.

Some 7.3 million one-litre tankards of beer were sold, 200,000 fewer than the previous year. The visitors also worked their way through 129 oxen and 29 calves.

Festival director Clemens Baumgaertner on Sunday called this year’s Oktoberfest “beautiful.”

“We had a peaceful Oktoberfest with a relaxed and cheerful audience,” he said.

The police reported a slight decrease in the number of crimes by 1 per cent to 914.

There were also fewer alcohol-related emergencies: Medics treated 600 intoxications, 120 fewer than the previous year.

There was however, a record for drunk diving: 774 road users were stopped, 414 of them on e-scooters.

