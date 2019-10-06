Ghana School of Law is to be expanded – Chief Justice

The Ghana School of Law is to be expanded in order to increase admissions, the Chief Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo has said.

The Chief Justice said the expansion would be captured in the 2020 budget to be presented in Parliament.

Speaking at the enrollment of 305 newly trained lawyers at the auditorium of the Economics Department, University of Legon, the Chief Justice said the General Legal Council would however not compromise on the quality of lawyers produced by the Ghana School of Law.

She explained that the GLCs position was that every student who gained admission into the Ghana School of Law obtained a 50 per cent pass mark.

Her comments come in the wake of more criticism of the GLC over mass failure of candidates seeking admission into the Ghana School of Law.

The Chief Justice said the GLC and the National Accreditation Board were currently assessing all the 14 faculties of law.

According to her report on the faculties by the two bodies would determine if all the faculties could continue offering the law courses.

Source: GNA