General Legal Council will continue to crack whip on lawyers’ infractions – Chief Justice

The Chief Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo says the General Legal Council (GLC) would not close its eyes on any infractions of any lawyer.

According to her, the Council would continue to crack the whip in order to maintain the legal standards in the country.

Ms Akuffo noted that the GLC has increasing number of disturbing complainants brought against lawyers and some of the complaints bordered on gross indiscipline, disloyalty and the appetite to get rich fast.

The Chief Justice said this at the enrolment of 305 lawyers at the auditorium of the Department of Economics, University of Ghana, Legon in Accra on Friday.

The newly enrolled lawyers made up of 168 females and 137 males had successively passed the Professional Law Examination.

Ms Akuffo further admonished the newly trained lawyers to continue to uphold high level of integrity and they should save themselves from embarrassments which were deadly.

She said as newly trained lawyers they were bound to face challenges and make mistakes but they should learn from those mistakes and challenges.

Ms Akuffo who took the newly trained lawyers through an undertaking, further advised them to develop sharp and creative minds to solve societal issues in their communities.

“Prepare yourselves to take advantage of opportunities that come your way. Do not hesitate to seek advice and do not feel very proud or too shy to ask your seniors or mentees any advice.

“Continue to seek legal education and embark on research so that you will be abreast with global issues. Use your knowledge to build instead of destroying society. Do not compromise on your stands”.

The Chief Justice, Ms Gloria Akuffo, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Anthony Forson, President of the Ghana Bar Association and Justice Jones Victor Dotse, a Supreme Court Judge took turns to award certificates to the new lawyers.

This year’s enrolment saw six females sweeping six awards and four males taking the rest.

Ms Kezia Owusu-Ansah was awarded with the best all round performance in the Professional Law Examination.

Source: GNA