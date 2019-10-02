Ya-Naa in discussions with UDS for Yendi Campus

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Mahama Abukari II has announced that he is in discussions with the authorities of the University for Development Studies (UDS), to establish a UDS campus at Yendi.

This, he said would run various programmes for the benefit of the people.

He said he has earmarked a four-acre land at Yendi to help UDS establish a campus in the area, the traditional capital of Dagbon.

Ya-Naa Abukari II announced this at the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi when Madam Heather Cameron, the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on his enskinment as the Overlord of the area.

Ya-Naa Abukari II, who spoke through Nanton-Naa Mahamadu Bawa V, expressed the hope that the discussions between him and the UDS authorities would be fast-tracked, such that the Yendi campus of UDS would be established on time for academic exercise to begin for the next academic year.

He appealed for Canadian scholarships for the people of the area to study medicine, engineering and other programmes abroad.

Madam Cameron spoke about the areas of collaboration between her country and Ghana and commending the Ya-Naa for his leadership towards efforts at ending child marriage.

She spoke about the peace in the Northern Region and the Dagbon Kingdom, saying it created opportunity for development and well-being of the people.

Source: GNA